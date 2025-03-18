Development of CIS transport corridor digitization strategy kicks off

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 18. With Tajikistan at the helm of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the ball is rolling on crafting the digitalization strategy for the multimodal transport corridors of its member states, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

The Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan plans to hold an expert meeting on the subject. Experts from the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) are involved in the strategy's development, along with specialists from the transport and customs agencies of CIS member states.

The first thematic expert meeting on the development of this strategy will be held during the International Forum of Operators of Dry Ports Operators, Logistics, and Multimodal Transport Services, organized by UN ESCAP, in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 26-27, 2025.

In accordance with the decision of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS from October 8, 2024, the chairmanship of the CIS for 2025 has passed to Tajikistan from January 1 of this year. The concept of Tajikistan's chairmanship in the CIS was presented on January 22, 2025, at the CIS Executive Committee headquarters in Minsk.

Additionally, Tajikistan has previously proposed the creation of a multimodal transport corridor connecting China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye, which would eventually extend to Europe. In 2023, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, speaking at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Tashkent, emphasized that the rapid creation of a transport corridor from Türkiye to China through Central Asian countries would significantly increase cargo turnover between these states.

