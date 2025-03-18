Azerbaijan's largest power plant nears launch (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. One of the largest projects recently undertaken in Azerbaijan, the 1280-megawatt power plant whose foundation was laid by President Ilham Aliyev in February 2023, is now nearing completion by AzerEnergy, Trend reports.

The new power plant, with its installed capacity, will not only be the largest power plant built since Azerbaijan gained independence but also the most efficient in terms of gas consumption per kilowatt-hour compared to other thermal power plants in the country.

Built on the site of the 'Azerbaijan' Thermal Power Plant in Mingachevir, this massive energy facility is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2025, as per the project timeline. However, work is already progressing ahead of schedule. Currently, three out of the four turbine and generator sets have been tested and connected, with the final set expected to be launched soon.

The turbines and generators for the new plant are produced by Italy's Ansaldo Energia, while the utility boilers come from China’s Dongfang. Over the past two years, specialists from these companies have made several visits to Mingachevir, and AzerEnergy experts have attended on-site training courses in Italy and China.

At present, the Utility Boiler Training Program is underway, focusing on ensuring the full and reliable operation of the plant’s equipment and technical systems. It also aims to enhance the knowledge and professional skills of employees in the Boiler-Turbine department. The program is being carried out in the fields of Turbines, Generators, and Automation.

This training is being conducted by representatives of Ansaldo Energia and is organized as a course. So far, 130 employees of AzerEnergy have taken part.

In addition, a similar training course was held in January by China's Dongfang company, where specialists acquired knowledge and skills from experts based on the prescribed programs.