Azerbaijani parliament ratifies OTS digital economy collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Azerbaijani parliament has ratified the "Agreement on Partnership in the Field of Digital Economy between the Governments of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States," Trend reports.

The matter was deliberated during the parliamentary plenary assembly.

The draft law “On Approval of the Agreement on Partnership in the Field of Digital Economy between the Governments of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States” was put up for voting and approved in the first reading.

To note, the digital economy partnership agreement is an international document signed between the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) with the aim of strengthening cooperation in the field of digital economy and e-commerce.

The signing took place during the 11th Summit of the OTS in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The parties to the document are all member states of the OTS—the governments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

The purpose of the agreement is to develop the digital economy between the member countries, simplify electronic trade and digital services, expand the adoption of modern technologies, and create more favorable conditions for the business environment. Overall, the agreement is a strategic step towards increasing digital integration in the Turkic world and expanding technological cooperation.

As part of the agreement, the parties commit to cooperate in the following areas:

Development of electronic commerce – Expanding digital trade between member states, creating electronic marketplaces, and adapting the regulatory framework in the field of electronic commerce.

Customs and logistics – Accelerating cross-border trade processes, simplifying express transportation, and optimizing customs procedures for digital trade.

Financial technologies and digital payments – Cooperation in the FinTech sector, integration of electronic payment systems, and development of new digital financial services.

Support for small and medium-sized businesses – Simplifying SMEs' access to the digital market, expanding their opportunities for online trade, and accelerating business digitalization.

Consumer rights protection – Protecting consumer rights in the field of electronic commerce, preventing fraud and false advertising, and ensuring consumer data protection.

Cybersecurity and data exchange – Enhancing the security of digital infrastructure, expanding cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, and establishing common standards for data protection.

Electronic signatures and legal harmonization – Ensuring mutual recognition of digital documents and electronic signatures between member states and harmonizing the legal framework.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

