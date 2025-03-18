Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 18

Business Materials 18 March 2025 10:23 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 18

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 18, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies greü in price, while 35 decreased, compared to March 17.

As for CBI, $1 equals 579,503 rials, and one euro is 632,955 rials, while on March 17, one euro was 633,097 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 18

Rial on March 17

1 US dollar

USD

579,503

581,879

1 British pound

GBP

752,418

752,942

1 Swiss franc

CHF

657,643

659,159

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,507

57,398

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,985

54,624

1 Danish krone

DKK

84,832

84,866

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,684

6,692

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,795

158,442

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,881,962

1,888,719

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,085

207,747

100 Japanese yens

JPY

390,072

391,405

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,583

74,860

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,505,199

1,511,399

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

405,295

405,105

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

336,730

334,422

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,049

32,028

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,820

15,923

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,907

6,806

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,204

159,857

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,271

44,406

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

369,367

367,879

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,534

155,168

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,541,231

1,547,551

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

435,691

436,291

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

476,728

477,608

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,540

19,702

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

417,532

418,065

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

120,461

120,902

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,122

80,393

100 Thai baht

THB

1,725,261

1,734,971

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

130,322

130,874

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

401,035

400,871

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

817,353

820,704

1 euro

EUR

632,955

633,097

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

116,201

115,941

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,217

209,648

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,421

35,556

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,206

8,258

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,219

177,822

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,889

342,282

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,012,422

1,016,197

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,005

53,201

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,732

166,243

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,883

8,780

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 771,816 rials and $1 costs 706,637 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 750,793 rials, and the price of $1 totals 687,390 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 953,000–956,000 rials, while one euro is about 1.01 million–1.04 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more