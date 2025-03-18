Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 18, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies greü in price, while 35 decreased, compared to March 17.

As for CBI, $1 equals 579,503 rials, and one euro is 632,955 rials, while on March 17, one euro was 633,097 rials.

Currency Rial on March 18 Rial on March 17 1 US dollar USD 579,503 581,879 1 British pound GBP 752,418 752,942 1 Swiss franc CHF 657,643 659,159 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,507 57,398 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,985 54,624 1 Danish krone DKK 84,832 84,866 1 Indian rupee INR 6,684 6,692 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,795 158,442 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,881,962 1,888,719 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,085 207,747 100 Japanese yens JPY 390,072 391,405 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,583 74,860 1 Omani rial OMR 1,505,199 1,511,399 1 Canadian dollar CAD 405,295 405,105 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 336,730 334,422 1 South African rand ZAR 32,049 32,028 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,820 15,923 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,907 6,806 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,204 159,857 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,271 44,406 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 369,367 367,879 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,534 155,168 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,541,231 1,547,551 1 Singapore dollar SGD 435,691 436,291 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 476,728 477,608 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,540 19,702 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 417,532 418,065 1 Libyan dinar LYD 120,461 120,902 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,122 80,393 100 Thai baht THB 1,725,261 1,734,971 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 130,322 130,874 1,000 South Korean won KRW 401,035 400,871 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 817,353 820,704 1 euro EUR 632,955 633,097 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 116,201 115,941 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,217 209,648 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,421 35,556 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,206 8,258 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,219 177,822 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,889 342,282 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,012,422 1,016,197 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,005 53,201 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,732 166,243 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,883 8,780

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 771,816 rials and $1 costs 706,637 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 750,793 rials, and the price of $1 totals 687,390 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 953,000–956,000 rials, while one euro is about 1.01 million–1.04 million rials.

