Tajikistan, Russia sign number of documents on cooperation

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. In Moscow, following the completion of high-level talks in the presence of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, new cooperation documents were signed, Trend reports.

The cooperation documents include:

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the rehabilitation of the territories of the Republic of Tajikistan affected by uranium mining and ore mining operations;

- Agreement between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of industry;

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the establishment of an Industrial Park in the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan;

- The Strategic Partnership Program between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the military field for 2026-2030 and the Implementation Plan for 2026-2028;

- Memorandum between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan, the National Bank of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on cooperation in improving the financial literacy of the population;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation and the Russian-Tajik Business Council on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies;

- Agreement between the Executive Body of State Authority of the Khatlon Region of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Kirov Region of the Russian Federation on the implementation of international and foreign economic relations in the trade, economic, scientific, technical, socio-cultural and humanitarian spheres.

After signing new documents on cooperation, the heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Vladimir Putin held a press conference for a wide range of journalists and made statements on the results of the high-level talks.