Uzbekistan, EU discuss co-op on critical mineral resources

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. Uzbekistan and the European Union discussed enhancing practical and mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in the processing of critical mineral resources, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with a delegation from the European Union led by Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Sikela, who is on a working visit to Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the growing dynamics of bilateral cooperation in recent years, particularly in the political, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. The meeting highlighted the vast potential and opportunities to further expand these areas of cooperation.

A key point discussed was the upcoming signing of a new agreement on extended partnership and cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU, which is expected to foster deeper collaboration. Both parties expressed a shared interest in advancing joint projects and programs in various sectors, including transport and logistics, energy, digitalization, agriculture, water management, and other priority areas.

Additionally, the parties noted the organization and upcoming first Central Asia-EU summit and the Climate Forum scheduled for early April in Samarkand. The parties also exchanged views on regional cooperation issues within Central Asia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel