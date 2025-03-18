New buses to hit regional roads in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. Uzbekistan is hitting the ground running as it broadens its public transportation network, rolling out new buses across the regions, Trend reports.

As per the latest communiqué from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, a total of 12 units of ZHONGTONG buses have been allocated to the Syrdarya region, whereas the Navoi region has been equipped with an additional 18 units of the same model.



These buses will function on pathways governed by a comprehensive contractual framework.



Furthermore, in the month of April, the Navoi region is poised to acquire an additional fleet of 42 YUTONG buses.



Previously, Uzbekistan unveiled its strategic initiative to deploy state-of-the-art buses aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency of public transit systems in the Almalyk, Termez, and Tashkent regions.

As part of the initiative, Olmaliq Trans Service plans to purchase 83 modern buses for Almalyk, while Termiztransportxizmat will acquire 100 buses for Termez. These efforts aim to enhance the quality of public transport services for local residents.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel