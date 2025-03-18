Investigation dawns into Azerbaijani armed forces footage distributor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijan brings to investigation an individual distributing video materials related to the country's armed forces, Trend reports via the State Security Service.

The videos were circulated in the foreign segment of social networks on March 17, 2025, that military actions were allegedly being conducted on the state border of Azerbaijan, accompanied by shots of military equipment belonging to the Azerbaijani army.

Following the investigation, a criminal case was initiated by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, and preliminary data shows that the video was dated February 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, it was established that a citizen of Azerbaijan, Samad Rustamov, born in 2007, filmed the movement of military equipment belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Gadabay district on February 27, 2025, and shared this video, which is prohibited by law, on his TikTok page on March 15, 2025.

Subsequently, additional videos from different periods were appended to the footage and the false information was presented as the source for various misleading news stories on social media.

As a result of urgent measures, Rustamov was detained and involved in the investigation, while the mobile phone used to record the video was seized as material evidence.

It was once again emphasized that recording and spreading video footage related to the military units of the Azerbaijani Army, their dislocation, movements, combat, and mobilization readiness, weapons, and military equipment on the internet, including through social media, carries criminal liability. Legal actions will be taken against individuals who engage in such activities, under the legislation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel