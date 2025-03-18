Azerbaijan's Baku hosts "Turkman Heritage: Solidarity of Civil Societies" forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. A forum titled "Turkman Heritage: Solidarity of Civil Societies" is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center with the support of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The forum is attended by more than 30 representatives of civil society from Iraq, Syria, and Türkiye.

The guests include Ershad Saleh, head of the Turkman group in the Iraqi parliament and a public figure; Najat Shukr, representative of the Iraqi Historians Association and editor-in-chief of the "Turkmaneli" newspaper; Turkes Saleh, head of the "Tert TV" channel for Iraqi Turkman; Tarık Sulo Cevizci, president of the Syrian Turkman Associations Federation; Asad Arber, founder of the Syrian Turkman Platform, and other figures.

During the forum, Turkman civil society representatives will hold discussions with local NGOs in panels titled "Common Values: Traces of History and Culture" and "Looking to the Future: New Opportunities and Initiatives."

Before the forum, on March 15-17, the Turkman guests visited Fuzuli city, named after the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli, who lived and worked in Iraq, as well as other liberated areas such as Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, and Sugovushan. They joined festive celebrations and also visited prominent places in Baku, including the Victory Park, the Military Trophy Park, and other landmarks.

After the forum, the Turkman guests will also celebrate the last Tuesday of Novruz in Baku.

Will be updated