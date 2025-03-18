Turkmenistan pulling out all stops to ramp up agricultural production

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a working meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Tangriguli Atahalliyev and regional governors to discuss the development of the agricultural sector, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Atahallyev provided an update on ongoing agricultural activities. He pointed out that the wheels are turning in the wheat fields, with fertilization and irrigation in full swing, while the stage is being set for the cotton sowing season just around the corner.

Particular attention is being given to increasing the production of potatoes, vegetables, and melons to meet the country's food demand. It was also mentioned that plans are afoot for a nationwide spring greening campaign, which will include massive tree planting drives.

President Berdimuhamedov highlighted the vital role of agriculture in the national economy and the importance of integrating traditional farming practices with modern agricultural technologies.

In anticipation of the forthcoming National Spring Holiday, the president mandated that relevant authorities implement robust measures to guarantee an adequate provisioning of consumables within retail outlets and marketplaces nationwide. He additionally advocated for rigorous oversight of the development of social and industrial infrastructure slated for finalization within this fiscal year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel