Azerbaijan tops list as safest country to live in - teacher from New Zealand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijan is the safest country I have lived in, the teacher Lynsay Flowers told the New Zealand publication Stuff, Trend reports.

Flowers moved to Baku from New Zealand more than eight years ago.

“I knew nothing about this part of the world, but I wanted to immerse myself in a completely different culture and environment,” she said.

She noted that Azerbaijan's capital city, gorgeous, clean, and ultra-safe, caught her attention.

“Baku is an amazing city,” she added.

According to her, although the adaptation took about a year, familiarity with local traditions, holidays, as well as a warm welcome from Azerbaijanis made the integration process much easier.

“The local people are very friendly, helpful, and hospitable,” Lynsey Flowers noted.

She added that this country has no real drawbacks if you keep an open mind and embrace the uniqueness of each place. It's a great country.