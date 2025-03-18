Kazakhstan’s economy shows steady growth in early 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, during which he was informed that the country's economy grew by 5.4 percent from January through February of this year, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov also informed the president about the socio-economic development of the country, efforts to create new growth areas, and the implementation of economic reforms.

The Prime Minister reported on the progress of tasks set by the President during the fourth session of the National Kurultai (assembly), concerning the implementation of major infrastructure and energy projects, digitalization, and human capital development.

Tokayev engaged with a briefing on hydrological mitigation strategies within the framework of the Republican Headquarters' operational initiatives. Continuous surveillance of the scenario is executed 24/7. In excess of 37,000 operatives and 13,000 assets have been strategically mobilized and readied for deployment.



Upon conclusion of the meeting, the president mandated the team to persist in their endeavors to bolster the real sector of the economy, facilitate investment influx, and enhance social policy frameworks.

​Kazakhstan’s National Kurultai (assembly), a significant congress in Kazakhstan, convened its fourth meeting on March 14, 2025, in Kazakhstan’s Burabai. President Tokayev addressed the assembly, emphasizing several key initiatives aimed at fostering regional development, enhancing infrastructure, and promoting environmental conservation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel