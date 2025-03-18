Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Europe issue statement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. In order to thwart attempts by Armenia to exert international pressure for the release of individuals of Armenian descent convicted in Azerbaijan for separatism and crimes committed in Karabakh since 1987, Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Europe have sent statements to the appropriate authorities of the nations in which they work, Trend reports via the nation's State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

According to information, Mariya Atanasova-Hüseynova, Chair of the "Support for the Development of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Friendship" Public Union and Editor-in-Chief of "Akord" magazine, Taleh Qurbanov, President of the Azerbaijan Turkish Cultural Association, Ulviyya Jabbarova, Chair of the "Azər-Türk Youth Organization," Leyla Begim Cəfərova, Head of the "Natavan" Azerbaijan Culture Society, Rashid Mammadov, Head of the "QALA" Greece-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, Emil Aliyev, Head of the "MADANI - The Cultural, Sports, Thought, Solidarity, and Future Opportunities Space of Azerbaijanis" organization, and Farid Amraliyev, Head of the "Land of Fire" organization, are actively working in this direction.

The statements specifically highlight Azerbaijani truths and the Khojaly genocide committed against Azerbaijanis.

The atrocities committed against Azerbaijanis during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, which violated humanity and international law, were also emphasized in the statements.

The issue of investigating the genocide crime and ensuring that the criminals are fairly punished is also a central topic in the statements.

These actions are an important initiative aimed at making Azerbaijan's diaspora more effective in voicing the country's and people's rightful stance on the international stage.

