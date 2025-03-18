The new video on the YouTube channel VMedia discusses the hypocrisy of the Armenian authorities, who are throwing a wrench in the works by keeping their scholars from digging into Turkish archives.

https://www.youtube.com/live/tAsH-fSiAz4

The video highlights that the first decree on this ban was issued by former Armenian president, war criminal, and accomplice in the Khojaly genocide, Serzh Sargsyan.

However, his successor, Nikol Pashinyan, who overthrew Sargsyan during the "barbecue revolution" of 2018, left the ban in effect.

Recently, Pashinyan caused a stir within Armenia and the diaspora with his statement about revisiting the history of the "genocide" of Armenians. According to Pashinyan, it's necessary to understand "what happened and why," "how and with whose help it was perceived," and also to "figure out why there was no 'genocide' agenda in 1939, but it appeared by 1950".

It remains unclear how Pashinyan plans to pursue this, especially given that in Armenia, where many institutions have been set up to "study the Armenian genocide", they are unwilling to hear about genuine research on the subject.

VMedia notes that preventing a historian from working in archives is akin to preventing a chemist or physicist from working in a laboratory... So, the current hysteria around Pashinyan's statement proves that a significant portion of the political establishment in Armenia and the Armenian diaspora continues the criminal tactics of the Sargsyan era because they understand that they won't find any evidence of "genocide" in Turkish archives but can explore the true picture of what happened in the eastern vilayets (provinces) of the Ottoman Empire.

As a result, Armenia, despite its "peaceful" rhetoric, remains in deep isolation in the South Caucasus. It is the only country among the former Soviet republics that has not addressed the "blank spots of history" even after the "perestroika." It's a country that criminally keeps its people in ignorance, thus fostering eternal hostility toward its neighbor.