Uzbekistan, Tajikistan explore new facets of bilateral co-op at latest talks

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a telephone conversation and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The leaders of the two countries exchanged warm greetings on the eve of the upcoming Navruz holiday, sincerely wishing each other good health, prosperity, and success, as well as peace and prosperity to the brotherly peoples of both countries.

The sides focused on the practical implementation of previously reached high-level agreements. The importance of continuing active political dialogue, supporting and promoting cooperative projects in key economic sectors, and enhancing cultural, humanitarian, and interregional exchanges was emphasized.

The presidents also reviewed preparations for the upcoming trilateral meeting in Tajikistan at the end of March, as well as the summits in the "Central Asia +" format, which are scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan in April-May this year.