Tajikistan urges peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure regional stability

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 18. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan has welcomed the completion of negotiations on the text of the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

“The Republic of Tajikistan welcomes the completion of negotiations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on the text of the agreement on peace and establishment of interstate relations between the two countries,” the information notes.

The ministry expressed confidence that early legal consolidation of this document will be an important step towards full normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and will contribute to the stability and development of the South Caucasus region.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan announced on March 13 about the completion of negotiations on the text of the draft Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“At the same time, we once again draw attention to Azerbaijan's long-term and principled position, whereby the main condition for signing the negotiating text is the amendment of the Armenian Constitution to eliminate encroachments on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. At the same time, we emphasize the need to formally abolish the outdated and incapable OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue on these and other issues related to the normalization process between the two countries,” the statement says.