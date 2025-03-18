WB, AFD contribute €400M for housing reconstruction in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The World Bank has announced an additional 200 million euros ($207.5 million) in financing to support the reconstruction of rural homes in Türkiye’s earthquake-affected regions, Trend reports.

This funding, matched by the French development agency AFD (Agence Française de Développement), brings the total investment to 400 million euros. The additional funds will enable the construction of 2,800 resilient housing units, providing shelter for 9,000 people.

This financing is part of the $1 billion Türkiye Earthquake Recovery and Reconstruction Project, which aims to restore health services, rebuild municipal infrastructure, and repair rural homes. The project, approved in June 2023, responds to the devastation caused by the February 2023 earthquakes, which killed over 50,000 people and displaced more than 3.3 million.

Humberto Lopez, World Bank Country Director for Türkiye, emphasized the bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting Türkiye’s recovery, particularly through rebuilding homes and local economies. The additional financing will increase the number of people receiving permanent homes to 16,000, expanding the housing reconstruction efforts to seven more provinces affected by the earthquake.

The project follows a "build-back-better" approach, focusing on resilience against future seismic and climate hazards, energy efficiency, and compliance with Türkiye’s updated building codes. The World Bank continues to collaborate with other partners, including AFD, to ensure the effective reconstruction of Türkiye's earthquake-affected areas.