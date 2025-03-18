Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, bp discuss co-op opportunities in decarbonization (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 18 March 2025 17:47 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov along with SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with bp's Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell, the country's Economy Minister wrote on X, Trend reports.

“In the course of our meeting with SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and bp's Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell, we highlighted with pleasure our long-standing successful cooperation. We discussed bp's activities in Azerbaijan and new partnership priorities, as well as opportunities for cooperation in the field of decarbonization,” the publication reads.

