Azerbaijan’s Khankendi brings high-speed internet to homes and businesses

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, March 18.​ Azerbaijan's Khankendi now boasts high-speed internet access for over 90 businesses and 1,209 households, Aztelekom LLC press secretary Alida Mustafayeva told reporters, Trend reports.

Mustafayeva explained that, as part of ongoing efforts to rebuild and restore the region, the company has successfully extended telecommunications services, including internet, to all areas of Khankendi.

"According to the first State Program on the 'Great Return' to the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by the relevant presidential decree, one of the ministry's priorities is the development of the telecommunications sector in these areas," she said.

She also noted that residents can access these services by calling Aztelekom's customer service center at "170," visiting the company’s office in Khankendi, or using the official website for registration.

