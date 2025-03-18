Azerbaijani PM leads meeting on emergency housing issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18.​ Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov led a meeting focused on addressing the urgent issues surrounding apartment buildings deemed to be in emergency condition, upcoming works, and related issues on March 18, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Officials from several key ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, and the Executive Authority of Baku participated in the session. During the meeting, various reports were presented, and discussions were held on solutions for the critical housing situation.

Following the meeting, decisions were made and instructions were issued to the relevant authorities to begin the necessary actions.

