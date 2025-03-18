Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina forge stronger ties in defense industry co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18.​ The Minister of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vagif Mustafayev, met with a delegation from Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 18, led by Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, Zukan Helez, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry, Minister Mustafayev warmly welcomed the guests and provided a detailed briefing on the development of Azerbaijan's defense industry.

The minister highlighted the military products produced in Azerbaijan, emphasizing that production enterprises are successfully operating in line with modern requirements. He also noted that Azerbaijan's defense industry has achieved significant success on the international stage.

Minister Helez expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and the hospitality extended to the Bosnian delegation.

He underscored the importance of enhancing ties between the two nations in the military-technical field and the value of mutual collaboration with Azerbaijan’s defense industry structures.

The meeting concluded with a discussion on future cooperation opportunities in the defense industry, with both sides exchanging views on various matters of mutual interest.

