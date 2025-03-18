Kazakh president urges dialogue following Putin-Trump discussion on Ukraine

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 18 March 2025 22:17 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Akorda

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the outcome of the phone call between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump regarding Ukraine, Trend reports.

Kazakh presidential spokesperson Ruslan Zheldibay stated, “The head of state believes that the two leaders have shown a commitment to achieving lasting peace through concrete agreements, which is essential for Eurasian security.”

He added that President Tokayev had previously urged all involved nations to begin negotiations on Ukraine to develop a “peace formula” and had supported China and Brazil’s peace plan at the BRICS summit.

