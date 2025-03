Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On March 18, from 16:40 to 18:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Almali settlement of Keshishkand region and Istisu settlement of Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions.