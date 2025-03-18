Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's Garabagh university holds event on Novruz holiday (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Society Materials 18 March 2025
Aslan Mammadli
KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, March 18.​ Garabagh university organized a series of events and a concert program to celebrate Last Tuesday and the Novruz holiday, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The rector of Garabagh university, Shahin Bayramov, opened the event with a welcoming speech, emphasizing that the celebration of Last Tuesday and Novruz in Khankendi fills every Azerbaijani with pride.

Bayramov extended his congratulations to the university’s faculty, staff, and students on the occasion of the holiday.

The event continued with an artistic program featuring traditional national dances and performances by the students of Garabagh University, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Novruz. Additionally, both teachers and students performed national songs, further adding to the festive atmosphere.

To conclude the celebration, a traditional “Yalli” dance was held around a festive bonfire, with the participation of both university faculty and students.

