Azerbaijan's Garabagh university holds event on Novruz holiday (PHOTO/VIDEO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, March 18.​ Garabagh university organized a series of events and a concert program to celebrate Last Tuesday and the Novruz holiday, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The rector of Garabagh university, Shahin Bayramov, opened the event with a welcoming speech, emphasizing that the celebration of Last Tuesday and Novruz in Khankendi fills every Azerbaijani with pride.

Bayramov extended his congratulations to the university’s faculty, staff, and students on the occasion of the holiday.