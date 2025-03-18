Azerbaijan's Garabagh university holds event on Novruz holiday (PHOTO/VIDEO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, March 18. Garabagh
university organized a series of events and a concert program to
celebrate Last Tuesday and the Novruz holiday, Trend’s Karabakh bureau
reports.
The rector of Garabagh university, Shahin Bayramov, opened the
event with a welcoming speech, emphasizing that the celebration of
Last Tuesday and Novruz in Khankendi fills every Azerbaijani with
pride.
Bayramov extended his congratulations to the university’s
faculty, staff, and students on the occasion of the holiday.
The event continued with an artistic program featuring
traditional national dances and performances by the students of
Garabagh University, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of
Novruz. Additionally, both teachers and students performed national
songs, further adding to the festive atmosphere.
To conclude the celebration, a traditional “Yalli” dance was
held around a festive bonfire, with the participation of both
university faculty and students.
