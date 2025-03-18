BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. All living conditions are available here. The houses are beautiful, spacious and bright. Nature, of course, also adds value to this region. Living next to this beautiful reservoir, of course, is very pleasant. Therefore, there are all the opportunities for a good, comfortable life and work here, and I am glad that former IDPs are now also moving to the Sugovushan village, President Ilham Aliyev said during an inauguration ceremony of a newly built residential complex in Sugovushan Village, Aghdara district, Trend reports.

“This village was liberated from the invaders in the first week of the Second Karabakh War. This was one of our first major successes, one of our great military victories,” added the head of state.