Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry runs rescue operation at Aktau plane crash site (PHOTO/VIDEO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 25. The employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Kazakhstan continue rescue operations at the site of the plane crash in Aktau, Trend reports.

The ministry earlier announced that the fire at the crash site had been completely extinguished and shared footage from the scene.

To note, today passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from the airport of Aktau. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane that crashed in Aktau.

“According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane,” the ministry said.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.