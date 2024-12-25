UAE's MFA expresses condolences to Azerbaijani side over recent plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft near the city of Aktau, as well as to the government and people of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The UAE Ministry published the statement on its official website.

"The UAE expresses its solidarity with Azerbaijan and offers its sincere condolences regarding the crash of the passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, which resulted in the loss of lives. We deeply mourn with our friendly country Azerbaijan and its people, the families of the victims of this tragedy, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the statement reads.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.