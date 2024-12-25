Kazakhstan police launch investigation into plane crash near Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Kazakhstan's police have initiated an investigation into the causes of the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft near Aktau, Trend reports citing the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

"Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, transport police, and the prosecutor's office have arrived at the scene. The investigation into the causes is ongoing, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 344 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan ('Violation of safety rules during the operation of a vehicle, resulting in the death of two or more people due to negligence')," the Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Embraer 190 passenger plane, which was en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed three kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people were onboard, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.