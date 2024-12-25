Italian embassy stands ready to help AZAL plane crash victims' families

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Italian Embassy to Azerbaijan has expressed deep condolences to the families of passengers who died in the crash of the Embraer 190 plane owned by AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) and readiness to provide the necessary assistance, Trend reports via the embassy's post on its X page.

Earlier today, an Embraer 190 passenger plane flying on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from the Aktau airport.

According to AZAL, there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board the crashed plane, making a total of 67 people.

In connection with the crash, December 26 was declared as a mourning day in Azerbaijan.

