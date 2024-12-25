World leaders extend condolences to Azerbaijan following AZAL plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. World leaders have expressed condolences to Azerbaijan following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane operating the Baku-Grozny flight, Trend reports.

According to the obtained info, condolences were offered to the families and loved ones of the victims, with wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov, officials from various other countries and governments, and representatives from international organizations.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying Baku-Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan noted that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the plane that crashed in Aktau.

AZAL announced that 67 people - 62 passengers and 5 crew members - were on board the plane Embraer 190, which was on the Baku-Grozny flight that crashed in Aktau.