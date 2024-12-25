OTS expresses condolences over airplane crash near Kazakhstan's Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is deeply grieved by the news of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying Baku-Grozny near the city of Aktau (Kazakhstan), the publication of OTS on X said, Trend reports.

“We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the survivors of the plane crash. All our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters affected by this tragic incident. We express our condolences to the peoples of all affected states,” the publication reads.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying Baku-Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan noted that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the plane that crashed in Aktau.

AZAL announced that 67 people - 62 passengers and 5 crew members - were on board the plane Embraer 190, which was on the Baku-Grozny flight that crashed in Aktau.