Russia's Chechen leader offers condolences to Baku-Grozny flight crash victims' families

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadirov has expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims of the crash of an airliner flying from Baku to Grozny in Aktau (Kazakhstan), Trend reports.

“I express my condolences to the relatives of the dead passengers of the Azerbaijan Airlines airliner that crashed in Aktau, flying from Baku to Grozny. Reportedly, 12 victims survived in extremely serious condition. We pray to Almighty God for their recovery,” Kadirov's official Telegram channel reads.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying Baku-Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 from Kazakhstan, 3 from Kyrgyzstan, and 16 from Russia were on board the plane. Reportedly, among them 25 survivors.

