Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan ratifies grant agreement with the EDB for schools' construction

Kyrgyzstan Materials 25 December 2024 13:04 (UTC +04:00)
Kyrgyzstan ratifies grant agreement with the EDB for schools' construction
Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 25. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has signed a law ratifying the grant agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz President's Administration, the agreement, signed on July 23, 2024, in Bishkek, outlines the terms for the construction and equipping of nine schools in Kyrgyzstan.

On November 27, 2024, the Jogorku Kenesh (the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) approved the law. The agreement specifies that the EDB will finance the construction, supply, and transfer of these schools to the Kyrgyz government. In return, Kyrgyzstan is responsible for fulfilling its obligations under the agreement to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

The EDB will build nine educational institutions across Kyrgyzstan, including one in Bishkek, the capital; one in Osh, the country's second-largest city; and one in each of the seven regions. The design of each school accommodates 1,224 students and includes two sports halls and two swimming pools.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more