Azerbaijan's state commission holds meeting to investigate Aktau plane crash causes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A meeting of the State Commission established to investigate the causes of the plane crash was held on December 25, as per the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the Cabinet, Chairman of the Commission, PM Ali Asadov stated that President Ilham Aliyev has personally taken control of the investigation into the incident.

The commission reviewed several critical and urgent matters, including the provision of necessary assistance to those injured in the crash. Relevant instructions were given to the health minister to coordinate medical assistance to the victims in cooperation with the Kazakh side.

Work on identifying the deceased was also noted, and immediate measures were ordered for coordination with the families and loved ones of the injured.

The Cabinet reported that through the Heydar Aliyev International Airport hotline, families and relatives of the passengers of the crashed plane were provided with relevant information and offered psychological and other essential support.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, in cooperation with Kazakh counterparts, is investigating the causes of the incident and conducting a criminal investigation. The commission instructed that the public be regularly updated on the progress of the investigation.

Reportedly, efforts are underway to facilitate the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens who were injured in the crash and are currently undergoing treatment in Aktau, following medical recommendations.

The Cabinet underscored that ongoing coordination and collaborative efforts between Azerbaijani and Kazakh government officials are being actively pursued to provide immediate assistance to the victims and address any related matters. The commission members have been assigned specific tasks within their areas of responsibility to ensure effective and timely action.