Belgian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Embassy of Belgium has expressed condolences over the crash of the AZAL airplane flying Baku-Grozny, Trend reports.

“We express our deep condolences to the families of the victims of this terrible tragedy and wish a speedy recovery to the victims,” the publication of the Belgian Embassy on X reads.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane that crashed in Aktau.

“According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane,” the information of the ministry said.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

