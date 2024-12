BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane near the city of Aktau, Trend reports.

"Bulgaria mourns the victims of the crash of the passenger plane of "Azerbaijan Airlines" in Kazakhstan. I express my sincere condolences to the families of those killed in this tragic incident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Rumen Radev wrote on his X page.