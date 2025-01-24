Economic growth in Georgia likely to keep growing - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Economic growth in Georgia can exceed 10 percent in 2025, the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told reporters, Trend reports.

In his view, the economy is on the upswing.



Kobakhidze pointed out that in 2023, the growth stood at 7.8 percent, while the previous year saw a rise of nine percent.



The budget forecast for 2025 stands at six percent; however, as the prime minister pointed out, Georgia often surpasses initial estimates, including those from the IMF.

