IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva talks on ways to curb inflation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. This is the first time so far when inflation is being brought down, interest rates are still somewhat high, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said during the Global Economic Outlook panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

“When you talk about inflation, the response would be inflation would go down, but at the price of recession. This is the first time so far when inflation is being brought down, interest rates are still somewhat high, and yet we have admittedly below historic average, but still quite a positive growth. We have 3.3 percent. Historic average was around 3.8. When we look at the next stage, if we succeed to bring inflation down and yet retain the economy functioning so people have jobs and, as they get more confidence, that would be a very good outcome,” she said.

Georgieva pointed out that after the global financial crisis, the world created mechanisms, policy coordination that didn't exist before.

“We have G20, we have very active role of international settlement. Every month, central bank governors get together, the IMF using our twice-a-year meetings for policy coordination. And what that translates into is more consistent coordination when necessary, but also divergence in policies when necessary,” IMF’s managing director explained.

IMF forecasts that the global headline inflation will decline to 4.2 percent in 2025 and to 3.5 percent in 2026, converging back to target earlier in advanced economies than in emerging market and developing economies.

