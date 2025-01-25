Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's trade turnover volume with Turkmenistan decreases in 2024

Uzbekistan Materials 25 January 2025 07:01 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan's trade turnover volume with Turkmenistan decreases in 2024

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 25. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan reached $1.14 billion in 2024.

As per data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Agency, this is 4.5 percent less compared to the same period last year ($1.09 billion in 2023).

Turkmenistan has secured a position within the upper echelon of Uzbekistan's trading partners, ranking among the top 20 entities in terms of bilateral commerce.

Uzbekistan's exports to Turkmenistan totaled $128.2 million. This figure has decreased by 25.2 percent compared to $171.6 million in 2023.

At the same time, the import metrics from Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan amounted to $1.02 billion, reflecting a substantial increase of 10.3 percent year-on-year ($924.2 million in 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade volume reached $65.9 billion in 2024, which is less by 3.7 percent over year ($63.5 billion in 2023).

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more