Uzbekistan's trade turnover volume with Turkmenistan decreases in 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 25. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan reached $1.14 billion in 2024.

As per data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Agency, this is 4.5 percent less compared to the same period last year ($1.09 billion in 2023).

Turkmenistan has secured a position within the upper echelon of Uzbekistan's trading partners, ranking among the top 20 entities in terms of bilateral commerce.

Uzbekistan's exports to Turkmenistan totaled $128.2 million. This figure has decreased by 25.2 percent compared to $171.6 million in 2023.

At the same time, the import metrics from Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan amounted to $1.02 billion, reflecting a substantial increase of 10.3 percent year-on-year ($924.2 million in 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade volume reached $65.9 billion in 2024, which is less by 3.7 percent over year ($63.5 billion in 2023).