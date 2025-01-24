Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan’s Tokayev signs law on mutual recognition of bank guarantees in EAEU

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 24. Kazakhstan’s Tokayev signed a law on the mutual recognition of bank guarantees for government procurement in EAEU countries, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakhstan’s President.

"The head of country signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On the ratification of the Agreement on the mutual recognition of bank guarantees for government (municipal) procurement,'" the statement says.

Additionally, the document is designed to simplify the participation of Kazakh suppliers in government procurement in EAEU countries.

