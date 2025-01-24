BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The World Economic Forum in Davos can be viewed as a symbol of the contradictions of the modern world. The shocks and crises in the world economy, environmental problems, as well as excitement against the background of the rapid development of artificial intelligence, are at the head of the issues that concern states and nations.

Meanwhile, military actions in Ukraine are one of the most important topics of discussion at the Davos Forum. At the center of the political volcano in question is the head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Addressing world leaders, Zelenskyy did what true leaders do during the most difficult times. He did not beg for help; he did not try to satisfy others. His speech was a declaration of defiance.

“Let all the world's allies unite—we will still not recognize the occupied territories. It is impossible,” said Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose words are imprinted in the minds of everyone ready to sacrifice international law for the sake of energy stability and peace of mind.

Ukraine is now a barricade where the fate of international law is being decided, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded everyone of this. He stated that peace is possible only if there are security guarantees. Otherwise, it will be a new pre-war break. His words sounded like a message to those who jeopardize Ukraine's sovereignty, turning this sovereignty into a bargaining chip.

The rhetoric about “realistic solutions” among allies began to sound louder. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared in Davos, “We must seek peaceful ways that are acceptable to all sides, even if this requires difficult decisions.”

In other circumstances, these words might have sounded like a voice of reason, but in the Ukrainian context, it is perceived as a betrayal. This is because for Europe, “difficult decisions” mean concessions to Russia, which is unacceptable for Kiev. Zelenskyy demonstrated that he fully understands this point. His position was uncompromising: there would be no compromises at the expense of Ukraine's sovereignty.

UK-based analyst Timothy Ash assessed the mood in Europe as follows: “Europe is starting to lose ground. They are more concerned with their problems than with the fight for Ukraine's freedom”.

On the sidelines of the forum, Zelenskyy held several meetings dictated by the need to strengthen Ukraine's position in the world.

One of the main events was negotiations with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled the importance of consolidating global efforts based on the principles of the UN Charter to achieve a just peace.

The meeting with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, was another notable event. The topics of security and humanitarian cooperation were raised as important areas of relations between the two countries, which historically have been able to fight for their right to exist.

The meeting with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attracted special attention. During the conversation, they discussed ties between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in political, economic, and humanitarian areas; cooperation in the energy sector; and regional security issues.

The most striking diplomatic move was Zelenskyy's refusal to meet with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico. The action was a demonstration of principle: Ukraine no longer intends to waste time with Moscow's backers.

The Davos Forum 2025 became a battleground between two approaches. On the one hand, there were proposals to make concessions in the name of a “realistic peace.” On the other, a principled struggle for territorial integrity, international law, and independence.

On one side, politically and economically, Europe, which has been costly to the war, is tired. On the other side was Ukraine, which fought not only for its land but also for the right of future generations to live in a world far from the threat of invasion and violence.

Zelenskyy said it very clearly: “To demand concessions from us means backing the aggressor. This is capitulation, not peace”.

Zelenskyy's speech caused a great resonance. Russian officials criticized his speech, calling it “aggressive”. Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin labeled his words “rude”.

Davos 2025 was not just a forum. It was a battlefield for what the world of the future would look like. Zelenskyy reminded the compromise seekers that an unjust world is a betrayal. The President of Ukraine not only defended his country but also proved that the fight for freedom is not just a diplomatic game. It is a matter of life and death.

Amid these events, strengthening ties with Azerbaijan remains an important element of Kyiv's foreign policy strategy. The history of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations is particularly evident in two significant visits: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Baku in 2019 and President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Kyiv in 2022.

The visit of Zelenskyy to Azerbaijan in 2019 was not just a diplomatic event but a symbol of rapprochement between the two countries. The leaders agreed to increase trade turnover, cooperation in the energy sector, and development of the Trans-Caspian transport route. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the participation of Azerbaijani investors in Ukrainian projects, and this was a signal for deepening economic cooperation.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Kyiv in 2022, a few weeks before the war. The signing of a strategic partnership agreement confirmed the common course of cooperation in the energy, transportation, and humanitarian spheres. President Ilham Aliyev, speaking in Kyiv, reaffirmed his support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and emphasized the importance of the principle of international law being fundamental in resolving any conflict.

These visits were important milestones in strengthening the partnership between the two countries. They demonstrated that Azerbaijan and Ukraine are ready to support each other even in the most difficult conditions.

In early 2025, it becomes clear that Ukraine is trapped in the ambitions of the West. The change of administration in the United States has changed practically nothing: Kyiv is still the arena of geopolitical struggle between the superpowers, and here their interests are put above the real needs of the Ukrainian people. The financial and military aid provided by the West is accompanied by more and more obvious pressure.

At the Davos Forum, it became clear that Europe was increasingly inclined to compromise with Russia to reduce the costs of the conflict. This was particularly evident in the rhetoric of Germany and France; they are increasingly talking about “realistic solutions.” But Kyiv makes it clear that such “solutions” cannot be built based on capitulation.

Joe Biden's resignation as US president has not changed the essence of US policy toward Ukraine in any way. For the new administration, Kyiv remains a battlefield on which Washington resolves its global ambitions. Since 2022, the US has provided more than $50 billion in aid to Ukraine, but behind every aid, there are delays, conditions, and ultimatums.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the Davos Forum, bitterly noted: “The West talks about our struggle for democracy, but real help often comes when it loses its necessity”.

Even political scientists, including John Joseph Mearsheimer, leave no room for any illusions: “For the US, Ukraine is simply a tool in the struggle for world leadership. Washington is protecting its global interests, not Kiev's.”

The logic of this cold-blooded American policy has a particularly bitter effect on the domestic situation in Ukraine. The next example of this is the US pressure on Kyiv to lower the age for mobilization to 18. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna remarked on the matter, “This looks more like an order than help.”

While the US is acting as a cold-blooded strategist, Europe is showing signs of war fatigue. At the Davos Forum, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated, “We must seek peaceful ways that are acceptable to all sides, even if it requires difficult decisions.”

These statements sound like a betrayal for Ukraine. This is not a call for justice but a signal that Europe is ready to sacrifice Ukraine's sovereignty for its stability.

Ukraine views this not as a call for peace but as an attempt to force it to surrender.

Against the backdrop of the energy crisis and domestic problems, Europe is increasingly leaning toward a strategy of “freezing the conflict.” However, Kyiv considers this approach a serious threat not only to Ukraine but also to the entire system of international law. Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov was very clear on this point: “An unjust peace is only a stopgap before a new war.”

Ukraine stands firm: compromises are impossible.

Davos-2025 demonstrated that Ukraine is a symbol of resistance to both military aggression and attempts by allies to impose an unjust peace on it. In his speech, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's struggle is not only for its sovereignty but also for the principles on which international rules are based.

Despite all the trials, Ukraine keeps defending its position.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan-Ukraine partnership has demonstrated its significance in the most critical moments of history. This strategic cooperation can serve as a pillar in the face of global challenges.