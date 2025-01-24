Low quality of Olympic medals shows French authorities' unprofessionalism - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Paris Olympics was shameful, and the return of medals by Azerbaijani athletes and their low quality shows the unprofessionalism of the French authorities, Asif Asgarov, a member of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament, said during the committee's meeting today, Trend reports.

"France nominated and succeeded in securing its candidacy. However, despite this, the competition will be remembered for its terrible organization. The injustice toward Azerbaijan during the opening ceremony upset all of us. Such an approach to Azerbaijan contradicts the principles of sportsmanship," the MP mentioned.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is a sports nation and takes international sports competitions very seriously.

Continuing on the topic, the Committee Chairman Shahin Ismayilov also expressed his views on the Paris Olympics.

"The Paris Olympics will remain a dark page in the history of the Olympic Games in terms of spiritual values and the any propaganda," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel