Azerbaijan mulls expanding cooperation in military education with Saudi Arabia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The delegation led by Vice President of Training of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and Director of the Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Center, Abdul Razzaq Al-Murjan has visited Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, the Deputy Rector of the National Defense University for Science, Rector of the Military Scientific Research Institute Major General Arif Hasanov, and Chief of the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel Nizami Movlanov met with the guests.

The delegation was informed in detail about the educational system in the Azerbaijan Army and the ongoing reforms carried out in the field of military education. The guests were also presented with a video about the Patriotic War.

The meeting also discussed the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education, as well as several issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, the guests got acquainted with the Azerbaijan Army Training Center’s training camps, shooting ranges, and simulators section.

