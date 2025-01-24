Bakcell Supports “Innovating Towards Diversity” Event at Café Kaşalata (PHOTO)

As part of its strategy to support inclusivity, Bakcell, the leader in innovation and speed, organized an event titled “Innovating Towards Diversity” at the Kaşalata Café, established by the public union “Birgə və Sağlam” (Together, Healthy). The event celebrated the partnership between Bakcell and the public union while offering an opportunity to connect with the young employees of the café.

The event featured remarks by Klaus Mueller, CEO of Bakcell; Aysel Suleymanova, Director of Corporate Communications at Bakcell; Ayten Eynalova, Chairperson of the public union “Birgəvə Sağlam”; Natavan Mammadova, Chairperson of the Parent Advisory Council under the union; and Member of Parliament Nigar Arpadarai. Attendees included representatives from diplomatic missions, NGOs, and the media, with around 40 guests in total.

In his speech, Klaus Mueller emphasized the importance of this initiative in terms of innovation and inclusivity:

“Innovation isn’t just about technology - it’s about creating new opportunities for every member of our society. Projects like Kaşalata highlight the potential of neurodiverse youth, enabling their equal integration into society and paving the way for a brighter future. At Bakcell, we take pride in contributing to the creation of a sustainable and inclusive society through innovative solutions, and we are committed to supporting similar initiatives in the future.”

The public union “Birgəvə Sağlam” focuses on supporting the social well-being of neurodiverse individuals and their families. Its work focuses on integrating individuals with autism into society, promoting inclusive education, and expanding employment opportunities. Currently, the union operates two Autism Centers.

Kaşalata Café, an initiative of the union, is a significant social project that supports the employment of young people with special needs, making it a vital step to foster inclusivity and create meaningful opportunities for neurodiverse individuals.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is the first and largest private telecommunications company in Azerbaijan, currently providing innovative, high-quality, and fast telecommunications services to more than three million customers. The company contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through artificial intelligence solutions and is one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy.

Bakcell is part of “NEQSOL Holding," an international group of companies operating in the telecommunications, energy, high-tech, and construction sectors in various countries around the world.