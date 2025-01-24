Uzbekistan bans circulation of electronic cigarettes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 24. Uzbekistan has officially prohibited the circulation of electronic nicotine delivery systems, including electronic cigarettes and related liquids, following the adoption of a new law by the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

The law, aimed at strengthening regulations on tobacco and nicotine-related products, was passed in its third reading.

Under the new legislation, the production, storage, transportation, import, and export of electronic nicotine delivery systems are now strictly banned within the country.

The law also establishes penalties for violations involving the illegal circulation of smokeless tobacco products, nicotine consumption devices, and electronic cigarettes. The legislation was refined during the second reading based on recommendations from parliamentary deputies, ensuring the law’s provisions effectively address public health concerns.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health proposed to introduce administrative and criminal liability for violation of this ban - a fine in the amount of $1,000 to five years of imprisonment.