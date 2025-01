BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is set to visit Azerbaijan as part of a regional tour, a diplomatic source in Brussels told Trend.

“A formal note has been sent to the Azerbaijani side,” the source added.

On December 1, 2024, former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas officially assumed the position of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, succeeding Josep Borrell.