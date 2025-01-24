Uzbekneftegaz, Baker Hughes discuss new co-op opportunities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 24. The oil and gas corporation of Uzbekistan, Uzbekneftegaz, and Baker Hughes met to discuss potential new areas of collaboration, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between the Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz and the Regional Director of Baker Hughes for the CIS and Caspian region, focusing on existing contracts and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed ongoing agreements related to the maintenance of compressor stations and the implementation of high-tech solutions in drilling operations.

Special attention was given to sustainable development and green technologies, including projects aimed at reducing carbon footprints and improving the energy efficiency of production processes.

Both companies expressed a strong interest in strengthening their partnership, emphasizing the importance of ecology and innovation in addressing global challenges.

Baker Hughes, a global leader in drilling, resource evaluation, and field development services, operates in over 120 countries, offering advanced solutions for the energy sector.

