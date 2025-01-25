Kazakhstan's emergency teams keep fighting to eradicate fire at oil depot in Zhezkazgan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 25. Explosion and large fire occurred on the territory of an oil depot in Kazakhstan's Zhezkazgan, the statement of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Ministry's divisions immediately arrived at the scene.

“On one of the oil depots in Zhezkazgan three specialized vehicles caught fire. Before the arrival of firefighters, there was an explosion of gas equipment with the subsequent collapse of the hangar.

The first emergency ministry divisions in protective heat-reflective suits immediately arrived on the scene in a matter of minutes and proceeded to extinguish the fire. Subsequently, additional fire brigades arrived,” the statement of the Ministry reads.

The on-site operational headquarters decided to send one of the crews to protect the neighboring fuel tank, cooling it. Firefighters extinguished the flames in an area of 100 sq. meters with the help of tanker trucks and foam attacks.

“As a result of the incident, four employees of the oil depot were hospitalized. The reason for the fire is being determined,” the ministry added.