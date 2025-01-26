Armenian leadership bears responsibility for unleashing Karabakh war - Lukashenko

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The leadership of Armenia is responsible for the outbreak of the Karabakh War, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters, Trend reports.

"What happened is the fault of your leadership in Armenia," he said.

Lukashenko further expressed concerns about Armenia’s current political trajectory under Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, suggesting that Pashinyan could lead the country to ruin.

"He will destroy Armenia. Calm him down over there... He is also turning Russia against himself. He’s in a small territory surrounded by enemies. Now the European Union might start helping him with something... He will destroy the country. He needs to be quieted down. We cannot allow war in the Caucasus," he added.