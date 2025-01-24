Pakistani PM meets with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry in Islamabad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with Vugar Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry, on Friday in Islamabad, Trend reports.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening and diversifying relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the current trajectory of Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, particularly in trade, energy, investment, and defense.

Minister Vugar Mustafayev extended his gratitude for the warm hospitality provided by Pakistan to him and his delegation. He is visiting Islamabad to co-chair the 8th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission between the two nations, held on January 23-24.